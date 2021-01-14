During his virtual message to the 66th Wyoming Legislature on Tuesday, Governor Mark Gordon touched on the adverse impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Wyoming while praising the resilience of the state’s citizenry and business community…

The Governor told the Legislature that the state must continue an effort to provide a “more limited, efficient and transparent government” that became necessary two years ago…

The Governor told the legislators that he will announce more policy initiatives in the coming weeks and prior to the reconvening of the general session later next month.