Last Friday, Governor Mark Gordon outlined his plan on the use of the CARES Act funding totaling $1.25 Billion.
His plan was presented to the Wyoming Legislative Management Council and includes three phases of assistance.
The bulk of the funds, $575 million, are earmarked for Phase One as the Governor pointed out…
The Governor shared how the Phase One funding will be allocated…
Phase Two will include reimbursement of COVID-related costs incurred by cities, counties and special districts.
Phase Three is expected to begin in late summer with a continuation of the first two phases along with any additional programs passed in the legislature’s special session that will take place earlier this summer.