Last Friday, Governor Mark Gordon outlined his plan on the use of the CARES Act funding totaling $1.25 Billion.

His plan was presented to the Wyoming Legislative Management Council and includes three phases of assistance.

The bulk of the funds, $575 million, are earmarked for Phase One as the Governor pointed out…

The Governor shared how the Phase One funding will be allocated…

Phase Two will include reimbursement of COVID-related costs incurred by cities, counties and special districts.

Phase Three is expected to begin in late summer with a continuation of the first two phases along with any additional programs passed in the legislature’s special session that will take place earlier this summer.