Governor Mark Gordon expressed concern over the rise of COVID-19 positive cases during a media briefing yesterday afternoon…

Gordon has authorized the Wyoming National Guard to assist the Wyoming Department of Health with increased workload involving contact tracing…

Dr. Alexia Harrist spoke of current visitation policies in the state’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities…

Regardless of the Governor’s expressed concern over the spread of the coronavirus, no changes to the state’s health orders were announced.

The Governor also provided some positive news regarding Wyoming’s coal port original action case against the State of Washington that was filed in January of this year.

Gordon announced that the U.S. Supreme Court invited the acting Solicitor General to file a brief expressing the views of the United States.

Here’s the Governor on regarding the Supreme Court’s invitation…

Wyoming and Montana coordinating efforts to educate the Solicitor General about this case in the near future.