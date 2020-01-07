In a TeleTown Hall meeting that was originally scheduled for last month, Governor Mark Gordon will be joining AARP Wyoming members tonight at 6:30pm.

AARP Wyoming will begin calling out to thousands of AARP Wyoming members around 6:25 p.m.

If you don’t receive a call and wish to take part in the TeleTown Hall, you can join the TeleTown Hall by calling 1-877-229-8493 and use the access code of 16277, prior to 7:00 p.m.

You may also listen to the TeleTown Hall online and free of charge at the link: https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=6277.