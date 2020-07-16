Governor Mark Gordon expressed continued concern over a number of increases related to COVID-19 during a press briefing yesterday afternoon.

Gordon announced there have been 700 new positive cases in Wyoming in the last month and that the percentage of positive cases related to the total number of tests completed has now spiked above 3%.

Hospitalization rates are also on the rise.

And sadly, the recent death of a Sweetwater County resident has now brought the total number of Wyoming deaths to 22.

Gordon had this to say…

The state’s health orders have been extended through the end of the month with residents encouraged to practice social distancing, safe hygiene, and wear a mask.

On a positive note, Wyoming is has the 3rd lowest unemployment rate in the nation and third lowest death rate in the country.