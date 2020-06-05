In yesterday’s press briefing, Governor Gordon announced more cuts to the state’s budget which will likely result in layoffs of employees and possible salary reductions as the state looks to eliminate programs.

With the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with major reductions in mineral production, the state is facing a loss of revenue in excess of $1 billion…

In response, the Governor announced a 20% across the board reduction in state operations that follows the freeze in all state contracts that were announced in April.

Gordon stated that small businesses across the state have had to make necessary cuts, laying off employees, and even shut down operations, and it’s time for the state to do its part.