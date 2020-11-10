With the rising numbers of COVID-19 positive cases, is there a chance for a second shutdown in Wyoming?

That’s exactly what Governor Mark Gordon is warning of.

In a letter to state employees late last week, Gordon alluded to the increase in cases as a reason to suggest another shutdown may need to be considered if positive cases continue to spike in numbers.

A number of state employees have tested positive and are currently in quarantine.

According to the Governor, “the impacts of our state workforce…foreshadow the possibility of future business closures due to staffing shortage and sick workers”.

The Wyoming Department of Health continues to encourage the use of face coverings and the need to practice social distancing.