Governor Mark Gordon announced on Friday that Wyoming will not be supporting or implementing any vaccination passport program.
The idea of a passport requiring a COVID-19 vaccination has been a news item in recent weeks but Gordon’s spokesperson Michael Pearlman told the Cowboy State Daily “Wyoming has no plans to require vaccine passports or require participation in a vaccine passport program.”
Getting a vaccine will remain a voluntary decision on the part of each Wyoming citizen.
