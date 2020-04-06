Governor Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist have extended the three existing statewide health orders through April 30 to slow community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) and protect lives.

These orders are meant to enforce that direction through April.

Specifically, the current orders closing public places including schools, prohibiting gatherings of 10 people or more in a single room or confined space (including outdoors) and closing bars, restaurants, coffee shops and some personal services businesses will continue through April 30.

Food establishments can continue to provide delivery services, but carry-out service is now required to take place curbside.

Gordon also encouraged Wyoming citizens to continue efforts at social distancing and to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously…

The Governor has also issued a directive requiring any individual coming to Wyoming from another state or country for a non-work-related purpose to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days and explained the reason for the directive…

For visits fewer than 14 days, that individual must self-quarantine for the duration of the visit.

The directive is intended to discourage out-of-state visitation during the pandemic and reduce the spread of COVID-19.