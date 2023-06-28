The Bureau of Land Management Casper Field Office has released a decision record for the Marton Ranch Acquisition supplemental environmental assessment. The BLM’s decision reaffirms its 2022 determination to purchase the 35,669-acre Marton Ranch located southwest of Casper, Wyo. The supplemental EA provides additional information regarding potential environmental impacts to aquatic invasive species, fisheries, and recreational setting. Gov. Mark Gordon accepted a final assessment based on an extended public comment period.