Gladis Unrue, 90, of Sheridan, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Sheridan Manor. She was born to parents William and Alma (Reihman) Schmidt on January 14, 1930, in Sundance, WY. Her sisters were Louise, Dorothy and brother Dusty. She married Conard Unrue on July 23, 2953 in Sheridan. Together they had two daughters, Sharon and Carol.

Gladis was a teacher for many years. And an active member of the Sheridan Seventh-Day Adventist church. She will forever be loved and missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. She is survived by her daughters and ten grandkids and 10 great grandkids.

A Graveside service will be held at 2:00 on Saturday, June 2, 2020, at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.

