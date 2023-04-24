A 29 year old Gillette man was arrested after he was driving away from a well known Casper Drug haven neighbrohood. Zachary Stott now faces up to 15 year in prison and up to $250-thousand dollars in fines for a federal charge of possessing ammunitition, this despite being a convicted felon. According to the affidavit, Stott drove away in the wrong lane of traffic . Officers then found what they beleived to be methamphetamine, fentanyl pils and more along with a loaded glock semi-automatic handgun with no serial number. The crime dating back to October.