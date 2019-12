A much-needed remodel of the St. Francis Animal Shelter is set for early next year.

The shelter was built in 2005 and it’s in need of repair and a little larger facility is planned.

The shelter’s Jennifer McCormick announced the plans with Big Horn Mountain Radio…

According to McCormick, the shelter operation actually supports Buffalo’s tourism industry…

It’s a no-kill shelter that is operated with no federal funding and according to McCormick, roughly 200 animals are adopted each year.