Wyoming Poet Laureate and Children’s Author, Gene Gagliano was a recent guest on KBBS.  Gene has a book signing at the Johnson County Library on Thursday (Sept, 21st) from 4:00pm – 6:00pm.  Refreshments will be provided and a chance to win some great prizes.  Gene is donating 10% of profits made at the book signing to “Friends Feeding Friends.”  We discussed his four new books and the book signing event.  Listen to our conversation here…

