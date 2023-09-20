Wyoming Poet Laureate and Children’s Author, Gene Gagliano was a recent guest on KBBS. Gene has a book signing at the Johnson County Library on Thursday (Sept, 21st) from 4:00pm – 6:00pm. Refreshments will be provided and a chance to win some great prizes. Gene is donating 10% of profits made at the book signing to “Friends Feeding Friends.” We discussed his four new books and the book signing event. Listen to our conversation here…