Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.63 per gallon on Monday. According to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming, prices are 5.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 91.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.17 per gallon. The average in Sheridan is 3.64 a gallon today. The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55, according to GasBuddy data.