Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44 per gallon according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 5.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 87.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.91 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state is $3.06 per gallon, while the highest was $4.19, a difference of $1.13 a gallon. In Sheridan fuel is running an average of 3.35 a gallon.