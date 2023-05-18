Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 1.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 84.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. GasBuddy reports, the lowest price in the state as $2.95 per gallon. Average is Sheridan is 3.17 a gallon.