Have you ever wanted to create your own Garden Gnome?  Boni’s Art Studio is hosting a two-session workshop that includes creating and painting your own Garden Gnome with instructor, Bonnie Klasinski.  The sessions will be held at Boni’s Art Studio (1101 1/2 Fullerton, Buffalo, WY) on April 20th and May 4th from 1:00pm – 4:00pm.  Workshop is limited to 10 people and you MUST REGISTER BY APRIL 18th.  Call 217-1979 to register.

