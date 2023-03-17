The Sheridan Community Land Trust is seeking funding from the Laura Jane Musser Foundation for construction of the next phase of the Red Grade Trails System called the Highlander Trail. In the Letter of Support for the funding application the commission stated Highlander Trail will be a hiking and biking trail that will connect the Aspen Parking Lot and Trailhead Parking Lot to the upper trails. The Red Grade Trail System advances county goals, by extending non-motorized trails and pathways, and constructing a multi-use trail system.