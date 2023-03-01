The Sheridan County Fulmer Library is undergoing phase II of a series of projects to update some of the spaces within the library as well as the security and fire alarm systems. According to Sheridan County Library System Director Cameron Duff, the current project had been delayed a total of approximately nine months due to supply chain issues, but work has begun on the next phase of the library’s ongoing upgrades and improvement projects. Phase II of the project includes the remodeling of some well-used rooms that, for now, will be inaccessible to the public.