The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is experiencing setbacks in certain construction areas. Originally planned for completion by the end of May, construction in the library’s Inner Circle is now on hold due to supply chain issues. Despite some lighting fixtures and acoustic panels being on back-order, the progress of the construction that has been completed so far is well done according to officials. O’Dell Construction, was allotted a budget of $436,855 by the library board. The work includes updated electrical work and concrete in the hallway leading to the Wyoming Room, new acoustic panels in the Inner Circle and renovations to the children’s area and the office area.