Chris Prosinski, a graduate of Buffalo High School and former NFL player, will be the special guest at the groundbreaking of the new building for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Bighorns.

The ceremony will take place next Monday, Feb. 24 at 10:30 a.m. at the site of the new building located at 189 N. Cedar in Buffalo.

The organization will transform a former office building and foundry into a Club.

Purchased in 2018, the building will be renovated into 10,000 square feet of state-of-the art programming space for youth including the addition of a dedicated teen center, gymnasium, and kitchen.

It will also feature a quiet space for homework help and reading, a games room, cafeteria, and tech center.

The anticipated opening of the new Buffalo Club is fall 2020.

A fundraising campaign is underway to secure the funding for the $1.2 million construction project.

To date, the Buffalo and Johnson County community has pledged $925,000 toward the building.

Chris Prosinski played seven seasons in the NFL, drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011. He also played for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Bighorns began in 2003 in the basement of the Scully Theatre.

It’s currently housed in the Bomber Mountain Civic Center, serves 197 youth, and offers out of school programming for youth at an affordable cost.