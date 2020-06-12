Former Wyoming Congressional Representative Cynthia Lummis is seeking fill the US Senate seat that will be vacated by the retiring Mike Enzi.

Lummis was in the Buffalo and Sheridan area this week and announced that her two terms as a Congresswoman will count towards seniority in the Senate if she’s elected…

She is a staunch supporter of President Trump and is optimistic about his re-election…

Lummis is one of ten Republicans and six Democrats who are hoping to serve Wyoming as Senator if elected.

Wyoming’s primary will be held on August 18th.