I recently spoke with Buffalo Bison head football coach, Rob Hammond about the season thus far and tonight’s (09-22-23) game against Lander. Buffalo and Lander kick-off tonight’s game at 6:00pm from Mike Moon Field in Buffalo. Listen live on KBBS (1450-AM & 103.5 FM) and we are also streaming live at www.bighornmountainradio.com. Listen to our conversation here…