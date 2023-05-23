Wyoming officials are preparing for possible flooding after a record-setting winter that dumped heavy snow over the state, Gov. Mark Gordon’s office announced “A deeper-than-normal winter snowpack means there is a higher risk of flooding as temperatures rise and snow melts.” On Friday, the Little Snake River near Baggs was already experiencing minor flooding. And two gauges on the North Platte River near Saratoga indicated that waters were approaching the flooding stage. Residents can prepare by securing emergency kits, creating an evacuation plan and staying informed on local weather conditions and flooding alerts.