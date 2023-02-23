Governor Gordon has ordered the United States and Wyoming state flags to be flown at half-staff statewide on Feb. 23 to honor a Wyoming sailor killed at Pearl Harbor.

Herman Schmidt was a U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate Third Class from Sheridan, Wyo., who fought in World War II and was killed in action during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. According to a a press release, he will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery on Feb. 23 after his remains were recently identified through DNA testing and dental records. The flags in and around Sheridan and statewide will all be at half-staff for the day.