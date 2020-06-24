156 people have taken the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’ Pledge Local Challenge and purchased over $11,000 in Chamber Bucks!

The Chamber was announced earlier this month and the community is invited to “Take the Pledge” to become a Pledge Local Champion. The pledge has two parts: purchase and spend at least $50 in Chamber Bucks between June 15 and July 31, and challenge at least two friends, family members or co-workers to also become Pledge Local Champions.

Each week, every new person who takes the pledge during that week will be entered into a drawing for $100 in Chamber Bucks. The drawing will take place each Wednesday for seven weeks at 10 a.m. All Pledge Local Champions will be entered into the grand prize drawing for $500 in Chamber Bucks held on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

This week’s winner was Patty Roma!

The Pledge is available online, over the phone, via email or in person at the Chamber Office, 24 S. Main St.

The Live Life Local campaign encourages the community to “Think Sheridan County First” by taking advantage of everything Sheridan County has to offer: Recreation, education, entertainment, shopping, dining, business services, manufacturing, craftsmanship and more!