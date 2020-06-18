The 4th of July fireworks at the Big Horn Equestrian Center is set to happen this year!

A Big Horn Lions Club fundraiser, the event was announced earlier this week with several organizations collaborating to make the event a reality in 2020.

Efforts are underway to ensure that the event will be safe with adherence to CDC and Wyoming Department of Health recommendations to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

There is no entertainment planned for the 4th of July event and those attending are encouraged to bring their own food and drink or purchase items from the center’s vendors.

Adult beverages will be served in the clubhouse.

Social distancing the wearing of masks will be encouraged.