It’s almost the 4th of July. And, the Sheridan County Commission wants to remind the folks that the use of fireworks during the Independence Day holiday is limited to 6:01 a.m. through 11:30 p.m. from July 1 through July 7, except for permitted, supervised public displays. Fireworks are not permitted on county land and easements, or on public roads and highways. The use of fireworks is prohibited within 50 feet of an occupied structure or vehicle. Folks are also urged to be very cautious with any open burning. Prior to any planned burning, including bonfires please; Notify the Dispatch Center at (307) 672-2413 so the fire department doesn’t show up uninvited. For more information visit the Fire Protection District link on the sheridancounty.com website.