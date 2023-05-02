Sheridan Fire-Rescue and Sheridan Police responded to 519 N. Gould St. Saturday for the report of a fire in a residential structure. According to a media release by SFR Chief Gary Harnish, two occupants were displaced due to the extent of the damage to the home and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

SFR arrived on scene at 4:16 p.m. to find an extensive amount of fire and black smoke coming from the front half of the single-story home. SPD assisted with crowd and traffic control while Wyoming Regional EMS responded for civilian and firefighter safety. No emergency personnel were injured during the fire. The blaze is being investigated.