Katy Giles of the TA Ranch was a recent guest on KBBS. We spoke about the upcoming “Fire & Ice Festival” being held at the TA Ranch on Saturday, January 20th. Tickets are just $15 each. The event runs from 11:00am to 10:00pm and includes Nordic Games, Archery, Polar Plunge, Ice Carving, Ship Burning, Meadhall, Smorgasbord, and Story Telling. Find out all the details, listen to our conversation here…