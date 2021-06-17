The female who fell to her death on Tuesday morning from Steamboat Point in the big Horn Mountains has been identified as 28-year old Calli Aust.

It was learned that she and another individual was on a planned hike to see the sunrise from the top of Steamboat Point. The couple made it to the top of Steamboat Point and, for unknown reasons, the victim fell over 200 feet and landed at the base of Steamboat Point where she was found by her husband and rescue crews.

At this point in the investigation, there are no indications of foul play and the death is being considered accidental. The investigation is being led by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance from the Wyoming Highway Patrol and Bighorn National Forest Service Law Enforcement. The Sheridan County Coroner’s Office is conducting a concurrent investigation.