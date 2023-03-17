A man charged with felony driving under the influence has been sentenced while another is awaiting trial. 53-year-old Scott Jackson of Thermopolis was arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence in Sheridan County.Jackson was given 4 to 7 years in prison and ordered to pay $325 in various court costs and fees. Jackson has now been convicted of driving under the influence 13 times. A trial date has been set for 38-year-old Levi Rockafellow of Sheridan for the charge of felony driving under the influence. The charge is being prosecuted as a felony because it would be Rockafellow’s fourth DUI conviction in 10 years. A two-day jury trial is set for July 31. A pretrial conference for July 6th. If convicted he could spend seven years in prison and be required to pay a fine of up to $10,000.