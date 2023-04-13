While some Wyoming wildlife species are having a horrible winter with massive die-offs among antelope and deer – the fate of the state’s wild mustangs remains uncertain. Wild horse advocates say, the best bet for mustangs to survive the epic winter on their range is to “move to ridges where the wind has blown off the snow and find food. While the mustangs are strong and are more resiliant, there may be a drop in the numbers of young, because mares struggling to survive the winter might not give birth.