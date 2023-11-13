Fort Phil Kearny will have its annual Family Pheasant Hunt Nov. 24-26. The fort is a Hunter Management Area in the Game and Fish’s Access Yes program.
There is no need to pre-register for the event, but please read and be familiar with the ranch rules before arriving on the fort grounds. Hunters can come and go throughout the day. Adults are allowed and encouraged to hunt and harvest pheasants alongside youth hunters.
