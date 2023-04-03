Johnson County 911 Dispatch received a false threat call at 8:25am regarding Buffalo High School. Local Law Enforcement responded immediately. School District administration was notified immediately, and additional agencies responded to assist. Law enforcement officers searched and secured the school’s interior and determined there was no threat to the school or public safety. Buffalo schools are on spring break this week, but local law enforcement have increased their presence in the area. Similar unsubstantiated calls were reported in schools across the state.