Final payments from the Wyoming Emergency Rental Assistance Program will come to an end in June. Those helping families with the program in Sheridan County expressed concern about potential impacts of the program’s end. ERAP began April 29, 2021, and was designed to assist people who were unable to make rent or utilities payments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through May 25, Wyoming Department of Family Services data shows 17,143 households have received assistance from the program.