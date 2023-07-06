The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has unveiled it’s Draft Wyoming Elk Feedgrounds Management Plan for public review and comment. The draft plan, which can be found online, is designed to guide the department’s overall, long-term approach to elk management as it pertains to the 22 Game and Fish-operated elk feedgrounds in western Wyoming. Under the guidance of an outside facilitator, the Game and Fish began its Elk Feedgrounds Public Collaborative in December of 2020. Visit the Elk Feedgrounds: A Challenge We Can Take On web page at wgfd.wyo.gov to view the draft.