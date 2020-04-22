The Johnson County Commission voted unanimously yesterday to offer an early retirement incentive program to county employees due to COVID-19.

The program is based on one offered three years ago and will be available for only 30 days, beginning May 1st.

Commission Chairman Bill Novotny explained the option at the meeting yesterday morning…

The offer is being made due to a large anticipated decline in tax revenue and according to Novotny, it was a better option than reductions in pay, staff layoffs or reductions in force…

The Chairman even voiced concern that the direct distribution to counties and municipalities from the state could be rescinded in the legislature’s special session that will be held this summer.