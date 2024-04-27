TODAY is the DEA Drug Take Back Program at ACE HARDWARE in Buffalo.
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office
Prescription Drug Take Back Program
SATURDAY, April 27;
Bring unused, unwanted or outdated prescription medications to:
Ace Hardware 12:00p-2:00p
There is NO paperwork! This process takes only a minute.
The following items will not be accepted:
- Needles & Sharps
- Mercury (thermometers)
- Oxygen containers
- Chemotherapy medicines
- Radioactive substances
- Pressurized canisters
- Liquids & Creams
