TODAY is the DEA Drug Take Back Program at ACE HARDWARE in Buffalo. 

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

Prescription Drug Take Back Program

SATURDAY, April 27;

Bring unused, unwanted or outdated prescription medications to:

Ace Hardware 12:00p-2:00p

There is NO paperwork! This process takes only a minute.

The following items will not be accepted:

  • Needles & Sharps
  • Mercury (thermometers)
  • Oxygen containers
  • Chemotherapy medicines
  • Radioactive substances
  • Pressurized canisters
  • Liquids & Creams

