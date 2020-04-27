During a joint news briefing between the Johnson County Healthcare Center and the Emergency Operations Center, Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Schueler discussed how and when local businesses can resume normal operations…

Schueler announced that there are three businesses that have been allowed to resume operations according to the Governor’s orders, but also explained his communications with Dr. Alexia Harrist, the State’s Public Health Officer…

Dr. Schueler also expressed caution that the pandemic is not over even though there have been no positive tests in Johnson County since April 9th.

Interstate traffic can still bring COVID19 to the area at any time.