A major project in downtown Sheridan is scheduled to begin Monday. The Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin work on the Downtown Sheridan Main Street project on Monday, April 3 – weather permitting. Oftedal Construction will be closing the intersection of Main Street and Dow Street to begin the resurfacing and utility upgrade project. This is the first phase of five phases that will be completed this construction season. The traveling public who utilize the Dow Street intersection will be detoured to 1st Street, Mandel Street, Brooks Street or Gould Streets during this time. This intersection is expected to be closed until late May. WYDOT will use a three-block rolling closure system and sidewalks will remain open to pedestrian traffic at all times.