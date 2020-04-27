Dorothy G. Williams was born August 17, 1929 at Monarch, Wyoming to Frank

Kawulok, Sr. and Mary Soltis Kawulok. She passed away April 23, 2020, at her home in

Sheridan.

She graduated from Ranchester, High School in 1947. Dorothy received a degree from

The University of Wyoming and taught for one year at the Kooi school.

She married Louis Allen and had two children: Shirley and Nancy. They were later

divorced.

Dorothy married George Williams and had two more children: Georgia and George.

She was a teacher, a telephone operator, a waitress, and a bartender. She had worked

at the Golden Steer and The Sheridan Inn. She also worked at the Eagles, the VFW,

and the Pony. She was a member of the Moose Lodge, Eagles and VFW. When she

lived on the ranch with her parents and 8 siblings, she often worked out in the fields with

the men. She was always a hard worker.

Her biggest and favorite role was as wife and mother. She enjoyed spending time at her

cabin in the Big Horns with her family. Her family was very important to her and she was

supportive of them, especially when sports were involved. She liked having Bud Lite

and Cheetos with her family around.

Dorothy was very proud of her Polish Heritage and, in 1988, was able to travel to

Poland to visit relatives.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband George, brothers Jack (Cole),

Frank, Jr., and Walter Ray. Also, sisters Rose Bocek, Mary Wolney, Kay Kukuchka,

Anna Kettley, and one granddaughter Jamie Osterman.

She is survived by her sister Jeannette Bauder of Davenport, Iowa. Also surviving are

her children Shirley (Kenneth) Korp of Clearmont, Wyoming; Nancy Osterman-Rowland

of Marion, Michigan; Georgia (Dan) Naasz of Billings, Montana; and George Williams of

Sheridan. There are also 8 grandchildren: Michele McCollough of Clearmont, Wyoming,

Mark Mitchell of Springfield, Colorado, Russel (Heather) Osterman of Cheyenne,

Wyoming, Jennifer (Jay) Romatz of Marion, Michigan, Matt (Candice) Naasz of Laurel,

Montana, Nicole (Joel) Avery of Billings, Montana, Kaylee Williams of Sheridan, and

Kody Williams of Gillette, Wyoming. There are 14 great- grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the VFW Post 1560, 758 Broadway, Sheridan, Wyoming;

Sheridan Memorial Hospital Hospice, 1401 W. 5 th , Sheridan, Wyoming, or the donor’s

choice.

