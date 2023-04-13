AARP’s Sheridan Community Action Team will be hosting a Disaster Preparedness Workshop in Sheridan Saturday, April 15 at 8:30 am at the Sheridan Church of Latter Day Saints at 2051 Colonial Drive. AARP State President Stella Montano said the format of the workshop will allow participants to select their classes. The workshop is free and open to the public but registration is recommended. Montano said registration can be done online in advance or Saturday morning beginning at 8:30 prior to the opening session at 9 am. You can register online.