It’s budget season and the Johnson County Commission is working through departmental and special district hearings that will continue into next week.

Chairman Bill Novotny told Big Horn Mountain Radio that it’s the most difficult of his tenure…

With mineral industry struggling before the COVID-19 pandemic, and tourism and agriculture feeling the pain over the nationwide fear and economic shutdown, the county’s valuation is a third of what it was just a few short years ago…

Looking into the future, the outlook is still not promising due to the state’s tax structure…

The county’s valuation is yet to be determined but as of this week, budget requests total slightly more than $11,919.00.

That amount is expected to be trimmed considerably in anticipation of another $50 million reduction in the county’s valuation.