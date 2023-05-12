A unnamed man and a Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputy went to the hospital to be checked out after a car chase Wednesday afternoon that started in Rozet and ended on Highway 59 south of downtown Gillette. The incident stems from a verbal domestic disturbance call. deputies tried to stop the man but he left the scene before they arrived. The man drove into a deputies vehicle. The man, who was wanted on multiple warrants prior to the incident, was arrested. The investigation continues.