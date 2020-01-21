The Wyoming Game & Fish Department is continuing a mule deer research project that began in December 2018.

According to Cheyenne Stewart with the Game & Fish, recently 70 deer were adorned with radio collars to track movements but also to monitor the animals’ overall health.

Periodically, the deer are captured and tested to record health information…

The results so far this year identify some serious health concerns…

A management plan to address Chronic Wasting Disease is being developed by the Game & Fish with a final draft to be presented in March.