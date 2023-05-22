A recent study conducted by the CyberWyoming Alliance revealed the most common online fraud tactics affecting citizens around the state. Sheridan County Commissioner and former sheriff Allen Thompson said internet fraud is a continuing issue locally, sometimes impacting victims to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars. The CyberWyoming Alliance suggests awareness is the best way to combat falling victim to online fraud, encouraging families and businesses to hold regular discussions around common scams and tactics to look out for.