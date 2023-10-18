CROSS COUNTRY
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS @ Cheyenne Country Club (SATURDAY)
STARTING TIMES:
- 3A Boys- 10:30 a.m.
- 2A Boys- 11:00 a.m.
- 4A Boys – 11:30 a.m.
- 3A Girls- 12:00 p.m.
- 2A Girls- 12:30 p.m.
- 4A Girls- 1:00 p.m.
Girls Overall Course Record: Ryann Smith Rawlins HS 19:17.8
Boys Overall Course Record: Owen Burnett Mountain View HS 16:11.5
