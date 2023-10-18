0 likes30 views1 min

CROSS COUNTRY

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS @ Cheyenne Country Club (SATURDAY)

STARTING TIMES:

  1. 3A Boys- 10:30 a.m.
  2. 2A Boys- 11:00 a.m.
  3. 4A Boys – 11:30 a.m.
  4. 3A Girls- 12:00 p.m.
  5. 2A Girls- 12:30 p.m.
  6. 4A Girls- 1:00 p.m.

 

Girls Overall Course Record: Ryann Smith Rawlins HS 19:17.8

Boys Overall Course Record: Owen Burnett Mountain View HS 16:11.5

Latest Happenings Sports
0 Facebook Twitter