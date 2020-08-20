The big surprise in Tuesday’s local primary races was Barry Crago’s win over State Representative incumbent Richard Tass for District 40.

Crago is a rancher and also serves as Assistant County Attorney for Johnson County.

Crago had this to say yesterday after earning the surprising victory on Tuesday night…

During the campaign, Crago spoke of the financial situation facing Wyoming…

With no Democrat candidate listed for District 40, it appears Barry Crago will be heading to next year’s legislative session as a representative for his district.